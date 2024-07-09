CATS begins work on new North Transit Center

BATON ROUGE— CATS officials broke ground on a new North Transit Center outside the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room along Airline Highway.

The new center is part of a larger project to create a nine mile corridor connecting north and south Baton Rouge.

Current interim CEO Theo Richards believes the center's completion will mark a new era of public transportation in Baton Rouge.

"This new facility will play a crucial role in improving connectivity, reducing wait times, and providing a more comfortable experience for our passengers. This project represents our shared vision for a vibrant, dynamic and sustainable baton rouge," Richards said.