CATS begins work on new North Transit Center

3 hours 48 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— CATS officials broke ground on a new North Transit Center outside the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room along Airline Highway.

The new center is part of a larger project to create a nine mile corridor connecting north and south Baton Rouge.

Current interim CEO Theo Richards believes the center's completion will mark a new era of public transportation in Baton Rouge.

"This new facility will play a crucial role in improving connectivity, reducing wait times, and providing a more comfortable experience for our passengers. This project represents our shared vision for a vibrant, dynamic and sustainable baton rouge," Richards said.

7 Days