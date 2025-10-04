Catholic's rally comes up short late against Ridgeland team

BATON ROUGE- The Catholic High Bears rolled the dice late and went for the win after a late touchdown from Jayden Miles however the two-point conversion attempt came up short and Madison Ridgeland Academy would hold on for the 27-26 win on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Bears ran for 278 yards on 34 carries and were paced by Miles who ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.

It was a back and forth affair throughout the contest and a fourth quarter pick-six from Camden Estep brought the Bears back even with the Patriot at 20-20.

However a pair of touchdowns in the final two and a half minutes and the point after attempts were the deciding factors with the Patriots kicking the PAT and the Bears two-point conversion coming up short.