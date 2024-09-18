Catholic High School golfer to play in Champions Tour event

PEBBLE BEACH, California - A current Catholic high school golfer will have the experience of a lifetime this week.

Kevin Zheng will play in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee event at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in California, starting Friday.

The event is on the Champions Tour, which is the senior arm (50+) of the PGA Tour, but includes 80 First Tee participants as well as amateurs from the business world.

Zheng, a member of the First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish, was selected to participate in the event. Henry Pointer, the Director of the First Tee in Baton Rouge, believes he was picked out of a pool of over 2,000 applicants.

“He's been an inspiration to a lot of the kids in the program, as well as a very, very good mannered kid,” Pointer said. “Work ethic out of this world, which is one of my reasons why I really wanted him to get this opportunity, because I think the hard work he put into improving the game, I think he deserved to have this chance.”

“I think it's a really big opportunity, especially playing at a major course, meeting pros who’ve played on PGA,” Zheng said. “I'm most excited in meeting the pros and also making new friends, connections while I'm there (with) all the other kids who are also coming around the country, from the first tee, and the amateurs there as well."

Zheng will play Spyglass Hill on Friday and Pebble Beach on Saturday. If he makes the cut, he will play on Sunday.

Doug Barron is Zheng’s professional playing partner. Amateurs Andrew Singer and John Jimenez are also in the group.

The event will air on the Golf Channel from 3pm to 6pm Friday through Sunday.