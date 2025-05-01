71°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of quarterfinals 4-0
BATON ROUGE - The road to back-to-back state titles is now one game closer after No. 1 Catholic High took down No. 8 John Curtis Christian 4-0 in game one of their best-of-three quarterfinal series.
The Bears were led at the plate by a bases clearing double by Noah Lewis. Three runs scored after Lewis' shot to left field to make it 4-0.
Catholic High pitcher Lucas Lawrence made sure the Patriots didn't stand a chance at catching up. He threw the entire and struck out eight batters en route to the victory.
Trending News
Catholic and John Curtis Christian will play game two on Friday at 5 p.m. at Grizzly Field. If the Bears wins that game, they will advance to the state semifinals next week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title