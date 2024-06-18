79°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic High Baseball named national champions
BATON ROUGE - After a historic season and a state championship, Catholic High Baseball has been named national champions by Max Preps.
Max Preps released their final national high school poll Tuesday morning and the Bears sat at the top of the list.
This is the first time Catholic High has finished a season ranked first nationally in any sport.
Trending News
Head coach Brad Bass and his squad finished the 2024 season 38-2 with a 20 game win streak to end with a state championship win over John Curtis Christian.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prayers answered; utility company responds with tree trimming crews
-
Residents living around University Lakes disappointed by construction mess
-
Victim shot during 2021 armed robbery attempt dies from complications 3 years...
-
Tangipahoa Parish residents reflect after tragedy strikes small town
-
Driver says she feared for her life when kids broke her car...