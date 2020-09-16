Catholic High alum Warrick Dunn among 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

BATON ROUGE - Local high school football legend and NFL star Warrick Dunn is among more than 100 retired players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Dunn played at Catholic High in Baton Rouge and helped lead the school to its first state 4A championship in his sophomore year. He also overcame hardship at a young age, becoming the head of his household at 18 and raising his siblings after his mother - an off-duty police officer - was killed in an armed robbery in 1993.

He played college football at Florida State before being drafted by the Buccaneers. His NFL accolades include Offensive Rookie of the Year, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and being a three-time Pro Bowler. He's also founded Warrick Dunn Charities and is a part-owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

Dunn is nominated alongside fellow Louisiana natives Peyton Manning and Jake Delhomme.