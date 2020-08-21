Catholic elementary and middle schools suspend fall sports competitions

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic Schools under the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced on Friday morning all sports competitions are suspended for the fall for elementary and middle schools.

The cancellation affects about 25 Catholic schools through the eighth grade.

According to the Catholic Schools Office, "Athletic competition at diocesan high schools is not affected by this decision. High school athletic programs are governed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA)."

The office issued the following statement in announcing its decision: