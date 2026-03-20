Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball took down No. 7 Oklahoma 7-1 to win the first game of their SEC home opening series.

The Tigers were highlighted by starting pitcher Casan Evans who put up a career's best performance. Evans had a career high 15 strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work, also a career high.

The sophomore only allowed three hits, one run and one walk during his dominant outing on the mound.

At the plate, LSU got ahead early on the scoreboard thanks to many Oklahoma missteps. The Sooners walked in a run with the bases loaded in the first inning.

In the second inning, LSU scored four runs on just one hit. Three of their runs came from throwing errors by the Sooners. John Pearson helped bring in the final run of the second inning with an RBI single. The Tigers led 5-0 after the first two innings.

They wouldn't score again until a 2-RBI single from Zach Yorke put them up 7-1.

LSU is back in action for game two of the series on Friday at 6:30 p.m.