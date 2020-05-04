Carnival cancels all cruises out of New Orleans for summer of 2020

Generic image of a Carnival cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS - Carnival Cruise Lines has cancelled all of its planned cruises out of New Orleans for the summer of 2020.

According to The Advocate, on Monday Carnival announced the cancellations of every one of its New Orleans cruises through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, the company plans to begin allowing ships to sail out of Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston by August 1.

The news comes a few days after the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure announced an investigation into Carnival’s response to the outbreak.

"We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests," Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said Monday.

Carnival said it has canceled all North American cruises through July 31. After this, it plans to resume cruises on the following ships:

-Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

-Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

-Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

In a written statement, the company said all cruises at other North American ports, including New Orleans, are canceled through Aug. 31.

The statement did not detail when Carnival would resume sailing from New Orleans.

Carnival said customers booked on canceled cruises will be contacted via email with offers of refunds or cruise credits.