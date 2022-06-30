Career success Storey: WBRZ salesman Steve Storey retiring after more than four decades in TV

BATON ROUGE – Forty-five years is a long time to spend in one job anywhere, but in the world of television, nearly five decades isn’t just a long time, it’s even more than a lifetime. And it’s why, after hundreds of clients, countless hours of news stories and millions of people answering his advertisements, WBRZ account executive Steve Storey is retiring.

Storey is the life of any party and is often the life of station gatherings. This week, his life will now be slower and centered on his family and community service.

At a place like WBRZ, Storey’s retirement is celebrated – a moment where it shows in the high-stress environment of broadcasting and sales, there is still a passion to call one place home. Storey is part of an unusual number of broadcasters who are legacy employees of WBRZ – spending 30 or 40 or more years with the station.

Storey retires from local television after working in sales and news at WBRZ, first coming to WBRZ as a news photographer. He had a front-row seat to the cultural shifts of the 1970s and 1980s. With a degree in government from Cornell University, Storey found a future in sales, helping Baton Rouge businesses spread their stories to thousands of homes each night.

Lately, Storey has specialized in healthcare advertising and designed commercial campaigns for the region’s largest companies.

“Steve has worked with his business partners in amazing ways, making sure their message is delivered to customers in ways that get results. We speak for our team here, and the people he represents in the advertising industry, when thanking him for a legendary life of service,” Rocky Daboval, WBRZ General Manager, said.

His legacy at WBRZ will be his creative approach to helping businesses navigate the changing habits of consumers.

“Steve got it done for everyone – his clients and our station – when it mattered most. There’s no value on our appreciation for him,” WBRZ Chief Operating Officer Jake Manship said.

“Steve is living proof of the value in family-owned businesses, not just working for one, but working with the numerous others across our city to help them grow and stay afloat,” WBRZ owner Richard Manship added.

Steve Storey and his wife Ann have two adult children. The family’s looking forward to spending more time together. He said when he retired, he’s also looking forward to having more time to volunteer.