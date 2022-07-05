86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car stolen at gunpoint outside Zachary store; police looking for attacker

3 hours 59 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 05 2022 Jul 5, 2022 July 05, 2022 10:00 AM July 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A person was robbed at gunpoint outside in a Dollar General parking lot.

The Zachary Police Department first shared details of the robbery Monday, which reportedly happened along Main Street in Zachary. According to the department a man in a hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun on someone outside the store. 

The man took the victim's keys and drove off in that person's car. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the attacker's identity is asked to contact police at (225) 654-1922.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days