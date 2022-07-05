86°
Latest Weather Blog
Car stolen at gunpoint outside Zachary store; police looking for attacker
ZACHARY - A person was robbed at gunpoint outside in a Dollar General parking lot.
The Zachary Police Department first shared details of the robbery Monday, which reportedly happened along Main Street in Zachary. According to the department a man in a hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun on someone outside the store.
The man took the victim's keys and drove off in that person's car.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the attacker's identity is asked to contact police at (225) 654-1922.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Arrest made in deadly Blind River boating accident
-
Teen killed in 4th of July boating accident on Blind River, driver...
-
Body of 17-year-old recovered in Blind River after party boat accident
-
Family, including two young children, saved from capsized boat in Lake Pontchartrain
-
6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade