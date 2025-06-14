73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car hit by train on South Choctaw and Monterrey Drive

3 hours 16 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, June 14 2025 Jun 14, 2025 June 14, 2025 5:35 PM June 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A train hit a car on the tracks at South Choctaw Drive and Monterrey Drive, according to officials.

Officials say no injuries came from the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Trending News

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days