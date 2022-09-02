88°
Car crashes into IHOP along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly crashed into the IHOP on Siegen Lane Friday morning.
First responders were reported to be on the scene, but it's unknown if there were any injuries. Sources say the car crashed into the back of the building but did not go through the wall.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
