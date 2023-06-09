69°
Car crashes into Geismar ditch, driver had to be extracted from mangled vehicle
GEISMAR - A car crashed into a ditch on Highway 74 early Friday morning, causing some minor delays and leading to the driver having to be pulled from the wrecked vehicle.
According to the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to Hwy. 74 between Bluff Road and Hwy. 3115 in Geismar shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. A car had run off the road and crashed into a ditch just off the highway.
The driver was successfully pulled from the vehicle, leaving only the mangled wreckage on the scene for Louisiana State Police.
The driver was taken to a hospital.
Police did not provide a cause for the crash.
