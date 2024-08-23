86°
Car collides with train at College Drive and Perkins Road, one injured

Friday, August 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A car collided with a train on College Drive and Perkins Road Friday afternoon, leaving one person injured.

Images show the train stopped and a red vehicle damaged. One person was transported in stable condition, according to emergency officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the roadway is temporarily closed for investigation.

