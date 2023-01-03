Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two car thieves shot at her home after stealing a vehicle during the latest car theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole a car in along Oakland Crossing Boulevard around 10 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said as the men were stealing the car, the homeowners came out of their house and approached the thieves.

The men shot multiple times toward the home, grazing one of the homeowners.

Deputies believe this is the latest car theft in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636.