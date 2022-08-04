88°
Car burglaries reported around LSU campus; police need help identifying suspects
BATON ROUGE - LSU police need help identifying a group of individuals suspected of burglarizing cars around campus.
Authorities shared surveillance photos of the suspects Thursday, who police believe are tied to multiple car burglaries at the school.
Anybody with information on their identities should call authorities at 225-344-7867.
