85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car accident causes Cox customers to lose connection

55 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 7:34 PM June 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel. 

Trending News

The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be re-connected by 12:30 a.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days