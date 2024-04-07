Capital area schools on regular schedule despite solar eclipse

BATON ROUGE - Schools in the capital area will be on normal schedules Monday, despite the solar eclipse during the afternoon.

There will be a partial solar eclipse 12:28 p.m. to 3:08 p.m. Monday, April 8. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially or totally covers the sun. It is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.https://t.co/gaD5oNm1W3 — East Baton Rouge Parish School System (@ebrpschools) April 6, 2024

Jefferson Parish schools will be dismissing early Monday to limit eye injuries to students.