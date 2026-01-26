Latest Weather Blog
Capital-area government and organizations announce plans to reopen on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE — Local governments and organizations began announcing plans to reopen on Tuesday following Monday's closures due to weather concerns.
The following governments and organizations have announced plans to reopen:
- Ascension Parish government will return to normal operations
- Donaldsonville City Hall
- Gonzales City Hall will reopen at 9 a.m.
- Livingston Parish government offices will reopen at 10 a.m.
- West Baton Rouge Parish government will return to normal business hours
In addition to the reopenings, Waste Pro will run Monday's trash pickup route on Tuesday. For the remainder of the week, service will be one route day behind, with Friday's route being completed on Saturday.
Trending News
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court has also cancelled Jury Duty on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Winter storm turns deadly in Louisiana, shelters rush to get people out...
-
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff provides update on roadways amid freezing temperatures
-
Experts remind residents of frostbite, hypothermia dangers with freezing temperatures
-
Baton Rouge vegan restaurant closes following owner's passing
-
LDWF agents rescue boaters, stranded drivers in Saturday's winter weather
Sports Video
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...
-
No. 1 OT recruit in transfer portal Jordan Seaton commits to LSU
-
NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School
-
LSU legend D.D. Breaux's 40-plus year career to be highlighted in new...