63°
Latest Weather Blog
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of plant
BATON ROUGE - For the first time ever here in Louisiana, the community gathered to celebrate cannabis.
"We wanted to bring together the community engagement part, the education, it's still unknown to a lot of people here even though we have had a medical cannabis program in effect since 2016," founder Jessica Potts said.
Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair allowed several vendors to sell and inform the public about their natural products.
There were also different educational opportunities to learn more about the cannabis industry.
Potts says it is cannabis that is saving her life, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 20 years ago. Now she hopes to help others.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
-
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring