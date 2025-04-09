Candlelight vigil being held in honor of dog shot, left to die on side of St. Mary Parish road

MORGAN CITY — A vigil is being held Wednesday in remembrance of a dog who was shot multiple times, chained to a tree and ultimately died last month.

The candlelight vigil for Olive, who was found full of bullet holes tied up along a remote dirt road in St. Mary Parish, is being hosted by the Humane Society of Louisiana and Aviary Creature Rescue.

"This vigil is our way of keeping her name and face alive and demanding justice for her and for all the others that go unnoticed, suffering at the hands of cruel humans. We will meet at the spot where Olive was found to light candles in her honor and continue asking the public to SPEAK UP. Someone knows who did this," founder and Director of Aviary Creature Rescue Alyssa Muse said.

Parts of Wednesday's vigil, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will be streamed on Facebook. Click here to learn more.

Local groups and the Humane Society of Louisiana are also offering a $1,700 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Olive's death.

Tips can be directed to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office or Aviary Creature Rescue by emailing them at aviarycreaturerescue@gmail.com or the Humane Society of Louisiana by calling 901-268-4432.