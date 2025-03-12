Deputies looking for person responsible for dog with gunshot wounds, drowned cat

MORGAN CITY - Deputies in St. Mary Parish are searching for the person or people who are responsible for a dog that was shot and a cat that was drowned.

St. Mary Sheriff Gary Driskell said that the animal abuse cases are "reprehensible, inexcusable and simply will not be tolerated."

The sheriff's office said the dog had been abandoned with gunshot wounds and then had to be put down. The cat was found in Bayou Vista.

Anyone with information about the case can call (337) 828-1960.