Cam Carter helps lead LSU to first SEC win of the season

BATON ROUGE - It may have taken a few games, but LSU finally got their first SEC victory of the season over Arkansas Tuesday night.

The Tigers didn't perform well in the first half. They shot only 34% from the floor and 33% from the three-point line. They trailed by two at halftime.

However, the Tigers came out hot in the second half with Cam Carter giving them their first lead of the game one minute into the second period.

Carter went on to score 18 of his 27 total points in the second half. He was 7-15 from the field, 3-6 from the three-point line and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.

Carter led the team in scoring and came through in crucial moments in a close victory over Arkansas, a team that was also 11-5 and 3-0 in SEC play prior to the game.

LSU has a short amount of time to enjoy the win before they have to prepare for a tough opponent on Saturday. The Tigers will travel to College Station, Texas to face No. 11 Texas A&M. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.