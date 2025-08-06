Callihan pleads guilty to federal charges connected to murder, kidnapping of Loranger woman, daughters

NEW ORLEANS — A man arrested last year for the murder of a Loranger woman and her daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal kidnapping charges.

In a New Orleans courtroom, Daniel Callihan pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death and transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activities. As part of the plea with prosecutors, the death penalty is no longer on the table. His plea also said that he cannot appeal the decision.

Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunnett in Tangipahoa Parish and kidnapping her two daughters. According to prosecutors, he stabbed Brunnett 50 times before taking the girls to Hinds County, Mississippi, where 4-year-old Erin Brunnett was found dead.

Brunnett's 6-year-old daughter was then found and reunited with her family in Louisiana. Callihan said that he intended to keep her as a "sex slave."

“This successful prosecution is the result of the significant collaboration by local, state, and federal agencies across Louisiana and Mississippi. Their collective dedication and hard work ensured that Mr. Callihan will now face justice," Acting U.S. Attorney Simpson said.

Both Callihan and his girlfriend, Victoria Cox, are being charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and Tangipahoa Parish. Both Callihan and Cox were indicted by a grand jury in Tangipahoa.

Callihan will be sentenced Nov. 19 The minimum sentence for Callihan's charges is life in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Callihan's sentence for the federal charges does not affect his sentence in Mississippi or Louisiana state court.

"Further, any sentence or portion thereof may run either concurrent or consecutive to any sentence imposed in any other jurisdiction," prosecutors said.