Cajun twist coming to 'Naked and Afraid'

Photo is courtesy of The Discovery Channel

A Cajun twist in coming to the Discovery Channel's 'Naked and Afraid' reality series.

Lisa Hagan of Lafayette, who also likes to be referred to as 'Louisiana's own Cajun Mermaid,' will appear on at least one episode this season.

The series chronicles the lives of survivalists as they take on 21 days in the wilderness without clothing and other basic necessities.

Hagan is currently filming publicity ahead of the show's premiere.

She is unable to share more information, until she returns home March 1.

But Hagan did write a revealing Facebook post that insinuates she'll be facing the shark-infested waters of the Bermuda Triangle during her episode.

Hagan has worked as a nurse for Lafayette General and is currently working as a charter boat captain.

Any of these skills may come in handy in a survivalist situation.

The 11th season of "Naked and Afraid" premieres at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. and the episode featuring Hagan is scheduled to air on March 22.