Cajun sausage: Store uses packaged meat to celebrate big wins for LSU, Saints

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana sports fans are riding high after dramatic wins from both the Saints and Tigers this past week. And that excitement clearly influenced workers at one Rouses market.

A post on social media shows sausages contorted to read 'WHO DAT' and 'LSU' among the frozen meats at the Rouses on Johnson Street in Lafayette.

LSU picks back up this Saturday against Northwestern State, and the Saints will travel to Los Angeles Sunday to once again take on Rams.