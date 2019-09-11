91°
Latest Weather Blog
Cajun sausage: Store uses packaged meat to celebrate big wins for LSU, Saints
LAFAYETTE - Louisiana sports fans are riding high after dramatic wins from both the Saints and Tigers this past week. And that excitement clearly influenced workers at one Rouses market.
A post on social media shows sausages contorted to read 'WHO DAT' and 'LSU' among the frozen meats at the Rouses on Johnson Street in Lafayette.
LSU picks back up this Saturday against Northwestern State, and the Saints will travel to Los Angeles Sunday to once again take on Rams.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man casually steals school bus, takes it on late-night joyride through Livingston...
-
Never forget: BRFD holds moment of silence for those killed on 9/11
-
18 Years Later: State Fire Marhsal's Office relfects on 9/11
-
Police investigating after man injured in Tuesday night shooting on Iberville Street
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Iberville Street