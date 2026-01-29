53°
Fire Marshal shares tips on staying safely warm as cold continues; recommends checking smoke alarms
BATON ROUGE — Since the start of the new year, five people have died in house fires across the capital region.
The homes where these fires happened did not have working smoke detectors.
One of those fatal fires left a mother and son dead in Erwinville.
While cold weather continues to sweep across the capital region, it is important to stay warm, but to also remember the importance of smoke alarms in the event that something happens.
On Thursday morning, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan Adams reminded people to stay safely warm during sub-freezing weather.
