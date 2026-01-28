42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs woman allegedly concealed income, defrauded SNAP out of $17K

2 hours 38 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 4:32 PM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly concealing her income and using more than $17,000 in Department of Children and Family Services benefits. 

Livingston Parish deputies arrested 41-year-old Amiracle Brooks, who they say worked at a local health facility as a medical employee and did not accurately report her income to DCFS. 

From 2022 to 2024, Brooks allegedly received $17,760 in SNAP benefits. 

Trending News

She was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for unauthorized use of SNAP benefits. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days