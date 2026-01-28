42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Man dead after single-vehicle crash, hitting tree on La. Highway 10 in St. Francisville

1 hour 56 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 5:10 PM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 49-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday morning after his vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said Jason Freeman, 49, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on La. Highway 10 east of La. Highway 965, resulting in his vehicle traveling off the right side of the road, hitting a tree and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Trending News

Freeman was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is not a suspected factor in his death and the crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days