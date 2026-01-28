42°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Man dead after single-vehicle crash, hitting tree on La. Highway 10 in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 49-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday morning after his vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said Jason Freeman, 49, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on La. Highway 10 east of La. Highway 965, resulting in his vehicle traveling off the right side of the road, hitting a tree and becoming fully engulfed in flames.
Trending News
Freeman was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is not a suspected factor in his death and the crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Table for 2: Mason's Grill
-
First circuit sides with 19th JDC judge over evidence being thrown out...
-
'Getting ahead for Saturday:' Farmers prepare strawberries for cold weather
-
Delta Utilities offers aid for gas bills: Here's how to apply for...
-
Deputies trying to ID pair of suspected vehicle burglars following incident at...
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...