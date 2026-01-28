LSP: Man dead after single-vehicle crash, hitting tree on La. Highway 10 in St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 49-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday morning after his vehicle drove off the road and struck a tree, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers said Jason Freeman, 49, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve on La. Highway 10 east of La. Highway 965, resulting in his vehicle traveling off the right side of the road, hitting a tree and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Freeman was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is not a suspected factor in his death and the crash remains under investigation.