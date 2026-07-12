BRFD responds to overnight house fire on North 15th Street caused by electrical short circuit

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North 15th Street that was caused by an electrical short circuit.

According to the department, the fire occurred around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, with crews arriving to find four occupants safely outside as smoke came from the side of the home.

Firefighters entered the house to find the fire coming from inside a wall. While crews were able to contain the fire to the wall, preventing it from spreading to the attic, the rest of the home received light smoke damage.

A fire investigator later determined that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the wall.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the four occupants.