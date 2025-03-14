Businesses along Wearin' of the Green route reflect on economic impact ahead of 40th parade rolling

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is known for its many parades in New Orleans, though when St. Patrick's Day rolls around, Baton Rouge gets an influx of business for the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

The economic impact of this parade, which rolls for the 40th time on Sunday, during a single weekend is a little more than $1 million. The parade also brings roughly 150,000 people to Baton Rouge.

However, people aren’t going to the area around Perkins Road near the overpass just for the parade.

Zippy’s is not far from the I-10 overpass, where the parade ends. The local favorite taco spot and other restaurants and bars spend weeks leading up to this big weekend.

"Our entire inside and outside parking lot and surrounding areas are full. We make a whole week salary in just one day," Neal Hendrick, Zippy's owner, said.

A first-time business owner is about to see his restaurant tested with the parade crowds.

“Buckle up buttercup, it's gonna be big,” Jackson Guest with Luna Cocina, a new Mexican restaurant along the route. "I grew up in Baton Rouge so I've been coming to this parade my whole life. It's definitely a lot bigger than you realize especially coming from a business standpoint."

More than six bars, three DJs and several tents in the area that are ready for the crowd come Sunday.

“Three months of planning is a long time. It definitely takes a lot of planning. Ordering alcohol, organized, production and etcetera,” Guest said.

After being delayed for weather, the parade now rolls Sunday. WBRZ's broadcast of the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 2, and the parade will be rebroadcast on WBRZ+ at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday — St. Patrick's Day.