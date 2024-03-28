Bus, SUV crash on Airline Highway just north of Greenwell Springs

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge city bus and an SUV collided along Airline Highway during the Thursday morning rush hour, blocking northbound traffic along Airline just north of Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. where Airline and Winbourne Avenue meet.

Traffic was temporarily delayed but was back to normal within an hour or so.