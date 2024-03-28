61°
Bus, SUV crash on Airline Highway just north of Greenwell Springs

1 hour 57 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, March 28 2024 Mar 28, 2024 March 28, 2024 8:42 AM March 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge city bus and an SUV collided along Airline Highway during the Thursday morning rush hour, blocking northbound traffic along Airline just north of Greenwell Springs Road.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. where Airline and Winbourne Avenue meet.

Traffic was temporarily delayed but was back to normal within an hour or so.

