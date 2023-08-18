102°
Bus driver sickout delays classes in EBR, prompts early dismissal for many schools

Friday, August 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Schools in East Baton Rouge were delayed for hours Friday after more than half of the districts bus drivers didn't show up for work. 

The school system will host a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday to discuss the sickout. Stream it live on WBRZ+.

Numerous parents contacted WBRZ on Friday saying they were blindsided when their children were not picked up. In a press release sent shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, the school system said that teachers and other staff would be at schools at their normal time.

Hours later, the school system announced a 1:25 p.m. dismissal time for middle and high school students. Elementary students will dismiss at their normal time of 3:25 p.m..

The school system said 196 of its 375 bus drivers called out Friday morning, about 52 percent of its drivers.

A spokesperson for the school district tells WBRZ that students will not be penalized if they are late or if they miss classes entirely on Friday. 

The sickout comes just a day after the EBR school board approved stipends for bus drivers, who had been pushing for permanent pay raises as the school system grapples with personnel shortages. 

