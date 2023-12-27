Burglars accidentally leave cell phone at scene of crime; caught on camera stealing $18K in equipment

BATON ROUGE - The victim of a recent burglary believes the thieves who targeted him may have also struck elsewhere.

Last week, we told you about a Baton Rouge carpenter, Al, who lost $20,000 worth of tools and equipment after a pair of men broke into his work trailer. The burglary happened off of South Harrells Ferry Road on the morning of December 14.

Anthony Hicks, a contractor specializing in home renovations, was the victim of a similar burglary at his home off of Sharp Road on November 27. Just like the other one, two suspects cut the locks on his work trailers and stole more than $18,000 worth of tools. Both crimes were caught on surveillance cameras.

After watching WBRZ's report on Nov. 20, Hicks believes the same men could be responsible for the two crimes and possibly more.

"The fact that they took time and turned my cameras and knocked down the other cameras with 3 foot bolt cutters, that says that they are experienced and it appears to be the same crew," said Hicks.

While the commonalities seem too close to be a coincidence, one critical piece of evidence sets the cases apart.

One of the burglars left a cell phone in the trailer they broke into. Hicks turned it over to BRPD, but says he hasn't heard any details about the investigation since.

"I am very disappointed that we haven't captured them or gotten them off the street or identified that this is the individual who is robbing or taking from others."

According to Baton Rouge Police, the investigation is ongoing, but no specifics could be provided at this time.