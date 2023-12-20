Pair of thieves steal $20k worth of tools from BR carpenter

BATON ROUGE - A capital city carpenter is hoping for a Christmas miracle after more than $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from his work trailer.

The burglary happened around 4 a.m. on December 14th at 12000 S. Harrells Ferry Drive. The two suspects were caught on camera driving a silver Yukon.

Al, the self-employed woodworker who asked WBRZ not to use his full name, says the pair cut a lock on a gate and broke into a trailer at his shop which contained thousands of dollars in tools and supplies. The entire burglary was caught on camera from multiple angles.

"How do you do that to somebody? How do you steal their livelihood? Especially ten days before Christmas," Al said.

A financial loss like this during the holiday season is especially tough to cope with.

"It makes it tough to pay the bills. Makes it tough to keep the lights on at home. I don't think these individuals know what they're actually doing to somebody."

On top of the devastation, there is disappointment.

Al makes handmade custom furniture from locally-harvested lumber. Several of his ongoing projects will be set back, which he fears will put a damper on his clients' Christmases.

"Two of those are dining room tables. They were going to eat Christmas dinner on a new dining room table and they can't do that now."

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact police.