Burglar stole tools from construction site, caught by deer cameras

HAMMOND - Deputies are looking for a burglar who was caught on deer cameras stealing tools from a construction site.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 45-year-old Travis Mutz, who went to Grilliot Construction, broke into a shipping container and stole tools, chainsaws and other items.

Deputies say Mutz also spotted some deer cameras and stole them as well. While trying to take the cameras, Mutz unknowingly activated them and sent the photos of the crime happening to the owner's phone.

Anyone with information on Mutz's whereabouts should call (985) 902-2045.