Burgess Road in Denham Springs closed after semi-truck gets tangled in power lines

1 hour 48 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 11:28 AM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — Burgess Road is blocked in Denham Springs after a semi-truck hit a utility pole and got tangled in power lines. 

The crash happened near Trading Post Wrecker Service around 11 a.m., Livingston Parish deputies said. 

Louisiana State Police and Entergy also responded, saying that Burgess would likely "be closed for a while."  

