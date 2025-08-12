90°
Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek closes as crews begin months-long replacement project

1 hour 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, August 12 2025 Aug 12, 2025 August 12, 2025 9:59 AM August 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek in Denham Springs will be fully closed starting Tuesday. 

The bridge will be closed as crews begin demolition to build a new concrete bridge, a project expected to cost $1.87 million.

The bridge will remain closed through the construction and is expected to be completed by spring 2026. 

Commuters will take Lockhart Road to Dunn Road, then proceed to Crossover Road to Burgess Road as a detour during construction. 

"We appreciate your patience as we work to improve Livingston Parish’s infrastructure," officials said.

