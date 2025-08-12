Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek closes as crews begin months-long replacement project

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek in Denham Springs will be fully closed starting Tuesday.

The bridge will be closed as crews begin demolition to build a new concrete bridge, a project expected to cost $1.87 million.

The bridge will remain closed through the construction and is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Commuters will take Lockhart Road to Dunn Road, then proceed to Crossover Road to Burgess Road as a detour during construction.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to improve Livingston Parish’s infrastructure," officials said.