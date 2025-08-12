90°
Latest Weather Blog
Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek closes as crews begin months-long replacement project
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Burgess Road Bridge over West Colyell Creek in Denham Springs will be fully closed starting Tuesday.
The bridge will be closed as crews begin demolition to build a new concrete bridge, a project expected to cost $1.87 million.
The bridge will remain closed through the construction and is expected to be completed by spring 2026.
Commuters will take Lockhart Road to Dunn Road, then proceed to Crossover Road to Burgess Road as a detour during construction.
"We appreciate your patience as we work to improve Livingston Parish’s infrastructure," officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies identify man found shot dead in crashed car in Amite
-
Ascension Parish plans to clear residents from 17,000-acre area for industrial development
-
Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'
-
New medical facility opens in Zachary after giving JP an exclusive look...
-
Livingston Parish deputies: Drug bust leads to 5 arrests, more than 30...