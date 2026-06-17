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Bullysaurus Rex theatre show teaches kids about bullying at Livingston Parish libraries

2 hours 52 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 3:57 PM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A theatre show about dinosaurs and bullying made a stop at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch library this morning.

The production, called "Bullysaurus Rex," is designed for kids and focuses on how to avoid bullying and how to stand up for themselves and their friends.

The show is part of the library's summer reading program, which also carries a dinosaur theme.

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Three more performances are scheduled for tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m. at the South Branch, followed by 2 p.m. at the Main Branch and 5 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Branch.

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