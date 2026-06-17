80°
Latest Weather Blog
Bullysaurus Rex theatre show teaches kids about bullying at Livingston Parish libraries
DENHAM SPRINGS — A theatre show about dinosaurs and bullying made a stop at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch library this morning.
The production, called "Bullysaurus Rex," is designed for kids and focuses on how to avoid bullying and how to stand up for themselves and their friends.
The show is part of the library's summer reading program, which also carries a dinosaur theme.
Trending News
Three more performances are scheduled for tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m. at the South Branch, followed by 2 p.m. at the Main Branch and 5 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Branch.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Bone and Joint Clinic building to become Our Lady of the...
-
Crews in New Roads working to restore power after Tuesday rainfall, flooding
-
2 arrested in BRPD drug bust along Ruby Court; officers seize fentanyl,...
-
Livingston Parish officials advise residents to stay prepared for flooding as rain...
-
Free legal support event for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers being held at...