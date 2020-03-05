Buildings across Baton Rouge going green ahead of St. Patrick's Day parade

BATON ROUGE - A number of major locations throughout Baton Rouge are getting in the mood for the annual Wearin' of the Green Parade.

Several landmarks, including Tiger Stadium, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Center, the Raising Cane's River Center, the Shaw Center and L'Auberge Casino, have already announced plans to switch to green lighting in the days leading up to the parade.

The Wearin' of the Green Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. You can find more details here: https://www.visitbatonrouge.com/event/wearin-of-the-green-st-patricks-day-parade/220054/