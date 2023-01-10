Buc-ee's to open new $50 million location in north Louisiana

Photo via The Advocate

RUSTON - The popular gas station and convenience store chain Buc-ee's is opening its first Louisiana location.

The must-stop locale for any Louisianian traveling along the coast has locations in Houston and one after Mobile on the way to Florida. Known for its clean bathrooms and massive lots with dozens of gas pumps, Buc-ee's is widely considered a travel staple, and now it's coming to Louisiana.

While the site is quite a bit of a drive from the capital area—in Ruston, specifically—Jade West, the economic development director for the city of Ruston, says the chain will bring benefits the community will feel for "years to come," according to The Advocate.

The new Buc-ee's location will create 200 full-time jobs and will have 120 on-site gas pumps for those passing through the north Louisiana city.