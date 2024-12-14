67°
Buc-ee's buys 42 acres for store in Lafayette

1 day 1 hour 10 minutes ago Friday, December 13 2024 Dec 13, 2024 December 13, 2024 4:37 PM December 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Buc-ee's.

LAFAYETTE - Buc-ee's will open its first south Louisiana store in Lafayette, according to The Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The convenience store chain purchased 42 acres at the northeast corner of I-10 and Louisiana Avenue. The total sale price was not disclosed.

LEDA says the company will spend $82 million on the project.

The Lafayette store could be the first Buc-ee’s location in Louisiana by the time it opens, as another is currently being built in Ruston that has a timeframe of mid-2026. The Lafayette store is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2026.

