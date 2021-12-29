73°
Latest Weather Blog
BTR to make major announcement Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Airport say they've got a major announcement to make.
The topic of the announcement is still under wraps. Officials will make the announcement later Tuesday morning.
The airport has seen some changes over the past few years. BTR has been searching for a permanent airport director since 2016. Assistant Airport Director Ralph Hennessy had been serving as interim director but he resigned back in April.
It's unclear if the announcement relates to the airport director search, but the committee tasked with that said earlier this year that they hoped to conduct final interviews in July.
Trending News
Mike Edwards, the current interim director, was appointed by the Metro Council in May.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Balloon release held for 20-year-old car accident victim who donated organs so...
-
Feds join search for missing 2-year-old; father took toddler after arguing with...
-
Baton Rouge man allegedly killed woman's dogs after argument
-
Bayou Manchac homeowners push for answers on clean-up efforts
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC recommends shorter quarantine time