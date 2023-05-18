Brusly pharmacist arrested after BR doctor uncovers years' worth of fraudulent prescriptions

Albanye Randall

BATON ROUGE - A woman licensed at multiple pharmacies across the capital area is accused of taking out dozens of fraudulent prescriptions.

Albanye Randall, 39, was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Tuesday on 37 counts of illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substances by fraud. Jail records say she was released on bond Wednesday.

State records show Randall is a licensed pharmacist at Daniel Pharmacy in Brusly and at the pharmacy inside the College Drive Walmart.

According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, investigators began looking into the crimes in February after a Baton Rouge doctor noticed that dozens of suspicious prescriptions had been filled using their DEA number, a government-assigned designation used to track doctors' prescribing activity.

The fraudulent prescriptions were filled from August 2018 to December 2022, with records showing Randall taking out prescriptions for alprazolam, phentermine and zolpidem tartrate in that time, all at through the Walmart pharmacy where she worked.

The documents say Randall used her employee ID to input most of the fraudulent prescriptions into the system.

WBRZ has asked State Police for more information on the investigation, including whether the crimes happened at other locations.