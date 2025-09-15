Brusly home ruled total loss after early morning house fire; officials still searching for family pet

BRUSLY — A family was displaced after a house fire in Brusly early Monday morning.

West Baton Rouge Fire officials reported that a single-family home along West Main Street, near Louisiana 1, caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children displaced. Fire crews responded at 12:32 a.m.

The house is a total loss, officials added.

Officials added that no one was injured, but crews are still looking for a pet that was left in the home at the time of the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started in the garage, officials added, but a definitive cause has yet to be determined.