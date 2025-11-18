83°
BRPD: Two people cited for alleged battery of police officer after altercation at Southern game

Tuesday, November 18 2025
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Two people have been cited for battery of a police officer after an altercation at a Southern University football game over the weekend, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday. 

Jared Ross, 28, and Iman Neal, 25, were both issued misdemeanor summons and charged with battery of a police officer and remaining after forbidden following Saturday's incident. 

A video of the incident showed a Baton Rouge Police Department Officer appearing to grab a person by the neck at the Southern University vs. Texas Southern University football game. 

WBRZ previously reported that the video shows a group of people standing in the bleachers to watch the marching band perform when people allege an officer grabbed a man by the neck, causing a struggle to ensue. The struggle ended with the officer appearing to body slam the man.

The university is working with BRPD officers as they investigate the incident. 

WBRZ has asked BRPD what the employment status of the involved officer is; we have not heard back.

