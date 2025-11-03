BRPD: Two juveniles among three arrested on stolen gun charges along Mammoth Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested over the weekend after Baton Rouge Police pulled over a car tied to a shooting and street racing incident.

According to police, officers pulled over a truck along Mammoth Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Police later searched the vehicle and found two stolen guns, one a rifle stolen from Baton Rouge and another a pistol stolen from Zachary.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juvenile passengers were arrested and charged with possessing stolen firearms.

Antoine has a criminal record of theft, resisting arrest and illegal possession of drugs. Roper has no criminal history, police said.

BRPD says more information will be released soon.