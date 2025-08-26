Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two arrested after narcotics raid; affiliated with street gang
BATON ROUGE - Police officials arrested two people after a narcotics raid, saying they had a "possible association" with a Baton Rouge street gang, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.
Officials said Dequanta Moore and Jeremy Jones were associated with a street gang known as Top Snatcher Klan.
BRPD and Louisiana Probation and Parole executed a search warrant of two different locations, where they seized 1.67 pounds of marijuana that was packaged to distribute, a Glock 19x, and a black and purple Glock 45 Gen 9mm with an extended magazine.
Trending News
Moore was booked for possession with intent to distribute a schedule one dangerous substance and possession of firearms with a controlled dangerous substance. Jones was arrested for an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aug. 26 - LSU's season kicking off, see their outlook against Saturday's...
-
'It's a Love Story:' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift are getting married, Swift...
-
17-year-old shot during road rage incident died, family says
-
Mayor Sid Edwards undecided on potential EMS-Fire merger after paramedics raise concerns
-
Smitty's Supply employee recounts fast evacuation of facility
Sports Video
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty