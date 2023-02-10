52°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to teach kids soccer skills through new camp
BATON ROUGE - Young soccer fans yearning to learn more about the sport can do so through the Baton Rouge Police Department's inaugural soccer camp.
'Kicking with the Badge' is a camp for kids 7 to 14 years old. According to BRPD, the free camp will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 17-20. During the camp, children will learn how to play soccer, receive mentoring, and learn new skills.
The camp is limited to the first 100 kids who sign up. Applications can be picked up at BRPD headquarters, BREC Parks, and EBR libraries.
Trending News
For more information, contact the BRPD Community Policing Division at 225-389-4801.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage; work reportedly to...
-
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
-
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor,...
-
Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town